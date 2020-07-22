Clemson to begin fall semester online, in-person classes will begin September 21st

CLEMSON, S.C. (WCBD) – Clemson University says it will start the fall semester online to keep students and faculty safe during the pandemic.

Classes will be held virtually beginning August 19th and students will not begin in-person classes until September 21st.

“We strive every day to create an environment where world-class teaching and research opportunities combine with a rich on-campus experience to provide a uniquely valuable Clemson experience designed to set our students on a path toward a life of significance,” said Clemson president James Clements in a news release Wednesday.

Move-in for students living on campus is now scheduled to begin Sept. 13 and all current restrictions on campus gatherings and events will remain in place until further notice.

The university is encouraging students to wear a mask and keep their distance from others whenever possible.

No other changes have been made to the academic schedule at this time.