Clemson to consider temporary ban on new apartments in city

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson city officials are considering a proposal that would ban new multi-family housing developments for the foreseeable future.

The Greenville News reports that Clemson’s planning commission is scheduled to consider the issue at a meeting on Tuesday.

It would then go before the city council March 25.

The proposal would ban mixed-use buildings, which are a mix of residential and retail that are popular with student housing developers.

The newspaper reports that the proposal is aimed at giving the city time to implement its strategic plan to curb unrestricted growth in the city.

