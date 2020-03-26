Clemson University announces 1 confirmed COVID-19 case

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Clemson University released information Thursday about someone who is associated with the college testing positive for COVID-19.

The university also announced classes will continue with online instruction through the remainder of the semester. No programs, events or activities will be held through May 8, according to the release.

All students, faculty and staff returning from international travel must contact the University’s health services for medical screening.

