Clemson University approves tuition freeze for 2020-21 academic year

CLEMSON, S.C. (WCBD) – Clemson University has approved a plan to freeze tuition and mandatory fees for the 2020-21 academic year for all in-state and out-of-state students.

The school’s board of trustees approved the move on Thursday. It marks the first time Clemson tuition has remained constant in recent years.

“This tuition freeze provides a bit of stability for our families during these uncertain times,” President Jim Clements said. “I want to express my thanks to our Board of Trustees for their leadership in taking this timely action as Clemson continues to provide a great value to our students and to the State of South Carolina and its citizens.”

According to a news release from Clemson University, the average out-of-pocket cost to in-state freshmen is only 36 percent of the posted tuition rates and is directly attributable to South Carolina’s generous scholarship program and Clemson’s commitment to providing financial support to its students.

More than 99 percent of all incoming freshmen from South Carolina receive scholarship funding.

Clemson’s Board of Trustees authorized the administration earlier this month to provide more than $17 million in unused housing, dining and parking fees to students for the Spring semester.

“Our Board is keenly aware of the financial impact the coronavirus pandemic is having on many of our students and their families,” said Clemson Board of Trustees Chairman Smyth McKissick. “The decision to hold the line on tuition is consistent with Clemson’s student-centric approach to providing a relevant, high-quality educational experience in as efficient a manner as possible.”

Housing and dining fees are not mandatory, and a decision on those will be made at a later time.

Clemson officials announced earlier an immediate hiring freeze, a reduction in travel expenses and other temporary budget cuts, according to the release.

“Like many other institutions of higher education nationally, Clemson has been affected financially by the pandemic and we’ve already taken steps to control our costs,” Executive Vice President for Finance and Operations Tony Wagner said. “Our University is in a position to make this commitment to our students because of the ongoing focus on efficiency of each of our colleges and departments.”