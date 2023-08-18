CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Researchers with Clemson University are urging beekeepers in South Carolina and the public to watch out for an invasive hornet that was discovered in Savannah, Georgia.

The Georgia Department of Agriculture reported on Tuesday that a Savannah-area beekeeper found an unusual hornet on his property. The insect’s identity was later confirmed as that of a yellow-legged hornet, or Vespa velutina – the first time a live yellow-legged hornet was found in the United States.

“While the yellow-legged hornet — not to be confused with the Asian giant hornet — is no more harmful to humans than other hornets, it can have a devastating impact on both managed and wild bees, said Clemson University researchers.

The hornet has not yet been detected in the Palmetto State. Still, Clemson’s Department of Plant Industry Apiary Inspection Program — the regulatory agency charged with protecting the state’s beekeeping industry — in collaboration with Clemson Cooperative Extension Apiculture and Pollinator Program, will begin monitoring Lowcountry locations through an elaborate trapping system.

Clemson University provided an image and markings of the invasive yellow-legged hornet, Vespa velutina

“While we are spearheading a robust trapping protocol in the South Carolina Lowcountry, beekeepers, and the public both play an important role in our efforts to minimize any potential impact from this invasive pest. That’s why we are asking for public assistance with monitoring for and reporting unusual hornet activity, especially around honeybee hives,” said Brad Calvin, the program’s coordinator.

Beekeepers and individuals who believe they have found a yellow-legged hornet are urged to report findings to: https://www.clemson.edu/public/regulatory/plant-industry/invasive/ylh.html

Clemson will work with federal officials to confirm suspected specimens and respond to active hornet colonies if they are located.