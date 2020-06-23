Clemson University working to control the spread of COVID-19 after recent outbreak

CLEMSON, S.C. (WCBD) – Clemson University is continuing to figure out ways to keep everyone safe from the virus after many people on campus, including athletes, tests positive.

After 28 staff and student athletes tested positive for COVID-19, Clemson city officials say they are monitoring the virus.

They say that they found increased levels of the virus in wastewater at a treatment plant. University officials are also beginning to take action.

“Ramping up obviously within our facilities, making sure distancing is enforced, masks are in use whenever possible and that we’re continuing to do enhanced cleaning procedures, sanitation procedures,” said Jeff Kallin from Clemson Athletic Communications.

The Clemson Athletics Department says that right now, they are focused on stopping the spread of the coronavirus.