Clemson, UofSC working to curb the spread of COVID-19 on campus

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Both Clemson University and the University of South Carolina are working to curb the spread of COVID-19 on campus.

On-campus events resume September 21st at Clemson University. All students must be tested for COVID-19, including those living off-campus.

Clemson’s undergraduate student body president, Johnathan Gundana, said he agrees with the decision.

“I think the University said it best in one of their recent Instagram posts, Clemson is built different. We’re doing our best and our students are different and that’s going to allow us to respond to the coronavirus a little bit differently,” said Gundana.

Clemson is freeing up space on-campus for students who need to be quarantined by re-locating some students to different housing to make sure there is enough space.

Meanwhile, the University of South Carolina is also expanding its quarantine and isolation space for students.

The school’s Vice President for Student Affairs says the university always planned to acquire additional quarantine space.

“At no point will USC get to a point where their capacity is full, because they will continue to monitor and adjust.”

University officials believe infected students and staff are not infecting the Columbia community.

“At this point, there is no evidence of community spread beyond our students. We know that our students often are together, they’re hanging out together in smaller groups and in larger groups and we are looking and that’s where we are seeing the spread,” said Debbie Beck, Asst. VP of Health and Wellness at the University of South Carolina.

UofSC temporarily suspended saliva testing for students, saying a key lab staffer is sick and testing cannot be done without that person.