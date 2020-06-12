Clemson’s Board of Trustees agree on name change for Calhoun Honors College

CLEMSON, SOUTH CAROLINA – JUNE 10: A view of Tillman Hall on the campus of Clemson University on June 10, 2020 in Clemson, South Carolina. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

CLEMSON, S.C. (WCBD/WSPA) – Clemson University’s Board of Trustees voted in favor of removing John C. Calhoun’s name from its honors college on Friday.

The discussion follows in the wake of national and local protests calling for the end of racism, police brutality and inequality.

A petition was created to ask for the college’s name to be changed and shared by several of the college’s athletes.

The college was named after former U.S. Vice President John C. Calhoun who was a slave owner and a secessionist. It has been named the Calhoun Honors College since 1982.

“Clemson University has a long-celebrated history of tradition and excellence, but we must recognize there are central figures in Clemson’s history whose ideals, beliefs and actions do not represent the university’s core values of respect and diversity,” said Chairman Smyth McKissick. “Today’s action by the Board acknowledges that now is the time to move forward together as a more unified Clemson Family in order to make our university stronger today and into the future.”

As of Friday morning, over 20,000 people have signed the petition.

The petition states that the honors college was founded in 1962, but Calhoun’s name was not added until 1981. The petition claims that showed a “indifference toward a history of institutional racism and state-sanctioned violence against Black life.”

The trustees also approved a resolution respectfully requesting authority from the South Carolina General Assembly to restore Tillman Hall to its original name of the Main Building, commonly called “Old Main”.

The name change for Clemson Honors College is effective immediately.