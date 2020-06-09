Clemson’s head coach releases video on racism, social injustice and police brutality

CLEMSON, S.C. (WCBD) – Clemson’s head football coach, Dabo Swinney, released a nearly 15-minute video on racism and social injustice.

In the video, he notes that as a coach and team, the Tigers are working to create positive change against racism of any kind, social injustice, and police brutality.

Swinney also addressed a story about his assistant coach, Danny Pearman, which led to Pearmen releasing a statement about a verbal incident during a practice in 2017 where a black player used a racial slur and Pearman repeated it back to him.

“I would fire a coach immediately if he called a player an n-word. No questions asked. That did not happen,” said Swinney in the video. “Absolutely did not happen.”

Swinney said the incident happened during a drill where Pearman corrected DJ Greenlee, and the comment happened as Greenlee spoke to another player.

He said Pearman thought Greenlee was talking to him and told Greenlee they do not use that word.

Watch the full video here: