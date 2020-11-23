Clemson’s Swinney: COVID-19 FSU “excuse to cancel game”

FILE – In this Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 file photo, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) leaves the field with his teammates after Clemson lost to Notre Dame 47-40 in two overtimes during an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind. As virus disruptions mount and the Dec. 19 end of college football’s regular season draws closer, the possibility grows that conference championships, major awards and even College Football Playoff participants will be determined by COVID-19. (Matt Cashore/Pool Photo via AP, File)

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney believes the postponement of his fourth-ranked Tigers game at Florida State on Saturday was for reasons other than COVID-19.

Swinney said Clemson followed all protocol after learning a backup offensive lineman had tested positive for the virus after the team’s trip to Tallahassee, Florida.

Guidelines were put forth to deal with such issues, Swinney said. He said the game should be a forfeit in Clemson’s favor and if Florida State wants to play the Tigers, the game should take place at Clemson with FSU handling all expenses.