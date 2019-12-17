Coast Guard: Russian spy ship operating in ‘unsafe’ manner off South Carolina, Georgia coast

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The U.S. Coast Guard has issued an advisory that a Russian spy ship has been operating in an unsafe manner off the coast of South Carolina and Florida.

According to the advisory, the RFN Viktor Leonov was not using running lights while in reduced visibility conditions, not responding to hails by commercial vessels attempting to coordinate safe passage, and engaging in other erratic movements.

The advisory warned mariners to “maintain a sharp lookout and use extreme caution when navigating in proximity to this vessel.”