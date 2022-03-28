BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – U.S. Coast Guard officials are urging all mariners in Hilton Head and Beaufort to inspect their VHF marine radios.

It comes after the Coast Guard said they have received multiple uncorrelated distress calls on the Digital Selective Calling system, which is carried over VHF marine radio in the Hilton Head and Beaufort areas.

The calls are originating from an unregistered radio that is displaying an MMSI address of 100000001.

“The first signal was received by the Coast Guard on April 26, 2021, ceased in July of 2021, and resumed intermittent transmissions in February 2022, causing interference with marine radio traffic in the Hilton Head and Beaufort, South Carolina area,” Coast Guard officials said.

Leaders with the Coast Guard said the false calls can mask real distress calls and overwhelm the search and rescue system’s ability to respond to emergencies.

All mariners are asked to check their VHF radios and contact the Coast Guard if you have any information about the faulty radio at 843-740-7050.