MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall has entered the transfer portal, he confirmed on Twitter Monday.

“This has been extremely hard for me, but after much prayer and careful consideration, I have decided to enter my name into the transfer portal to explore other opportunities,” McCall tweeted.

McCall added that he will play in the Birmingham Bowl Dec. 27.

“It has been an absolute honor to be the quarterback at Coastal Carolina for the past three seasons,” he said. “I have enjoyed it more than anything, and I’ll never forget what it was like. Putting on that teal jersey is a special feeling I never took for granted.”

McCall thanked his teammates and coaches for “having my back and trusting me no matter what.” He also thanked his family and friends.

“No matter what happens, Conway is always home, and I’ll forever be a Chanticleer,” McCall said.

McCall set the NCAA mark for pass efficiency with a mark of 207.6 in 2021. He’s thrown for 8,019 yards, 78 touchdowns and eight interceptions over 33 games at Coastal Carolina.

He made 10 starts this season in leading the Chants to 9-3 mark and a Sun Belt East Division title. Coastal Carolina fell to Troy in the league title game, 45-26, on Dec. 3.

It was a bumpy finish for the program, which started 9-1 and entered the national rankings at No. 23 in mid November. It’s game at Virginia on Nov. 19 was called off after the killing of three Cavalier football players. It then lost consecutive games to James Madison and Troy to close the season before coach Jamey Chadwell left to become Liberty’s head coach earlier this month.

North Carolina State offensive coordinator Tim Beck was named to take over for Chadwell as head coach.

McCall passed for 2,633 yards and 24 touchdowns with just two interceptions this season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.