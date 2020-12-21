Coastal Carolina to make their first bowl appearance

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – The 2020 Sun Belt Conference Champions are set to make their first bowl appearance this season.

No. 9/11 Coastal Carolina (11-0) will partake in the FBC Mortgage Cure Bowl against No. 23 Liberty (9-1).

Kickoff is scheduled for Noon from Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

The Cure Bowl will mark the first neutral site game for Coastal Carolina in the program’s 18-year history.

The Chanticleers are on a 12-game winning streak, dating back to last season, which is tied with No. 1 Alabama for the longest current win streak.

