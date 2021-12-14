Coastal Carolina University swears in third university president

CONWAY, S.C. (WCBD) – On Tuesday, Coastal Carolina University announces the swearing-in of the university’s third president, Michael T. Benson.

Benson is a history professor at CCU and took office on January 1 before officially being named the university’s president. The position was previously held by David a. DeCenzo, Ph.D., who served from 2007 to 2020.

Justice Kaye G. Hearn of the South Carolina Supreme Court presided over the swearing-in ceremony.

Via CCU

“I am humbled to stand before you today,” Benson says. “These ceremonies are not about Michael Benson. They are about our graduating students and the inspiring trajectory of this amazing institution. That my family and I have a role as historical markers along this path is truly an honor.

Prior to CCU, Benson served as president at Eastern Kentucky University, Southern Utah University, and Snow College.

Benson will deliver his inauguration remarks during the CCU’s commencement exercises.