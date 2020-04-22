Breaking News
Gov. McMaster says schools will remain closed for the duration of the current school year
Coastal Carolina University to hold virtual commencement ceremony in May

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Coastal Carolina University will hold a virtual commencement ceremony in May.

The virtual ceremony will held at 6 p.m. on Friday, May 8, 2020, according to a Facebook post from CCU Commencement.

“Thank you to all of the spring #CCUGrads that completed the virtual commencement ceremony survey,” the post said. “In order to implement some of the suggestions submitted in the survey, we need to receive the below information from all of our spring #CCUGrads no later than 5 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, April 22, 2020.

  • Mailing Address for Grad Packet
  • Grad Photo
  • A Message of Thanks
  • Name Pronunciation”

Grads can submit their information for the ceremony here.

