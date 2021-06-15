CofC Board of Trustees approves tuition for 2021-2022 school year

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The College of Charleston Board of Trustees voted Monday to hold constant for a second year the total cost of attendance for South Carolina students and to increase the total cost of attendance for out of state students by 2.5% for the next school year.

Beginning Fall 2021 semester, full time undergraduate students from South Carolina will pay $6,259 per semester. Out of state, full time undergraduate students will pay $16,989 per semester.

Students from South Carolina in the graduate school will pay $6,885 per semester and out of state graduate students will pay $16,688 per semester.

The increase in tuition for out of state undergraduate students amounts to 3.44% or 2.5% when spread across the total cost of attendance.

“I am pleased that we were able to approve a budget coming out of the pandemic that did not require an increase of tuition for South Carolina students and their families, and only a very modest increase for our out-of-state students and their families,” says Board of Trustees Chair David Hay. “Affordability has been and will continue to be a point of pride for this great public university.”