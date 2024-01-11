COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A new transfer agreement will make transferring to instate colleges easier for South Carolina college students.

The partnership is between the South Carolina Technical College System (SCTCS), Clemson University, and the University of South Carolina.

The agreement aims to reduce the amount of credits lost in the transfer process.

This collaboration between statewide colleges “strengthen(s) the seamless transfer of credits from technical colleges to public research universities within the state,” said the SC House of Representatives.

Highlights of the agreement are below:

Thirty or more established credit hours of guaranteed acceptance and applicability to the student’s major designed to reduce credit loss at the time of transfer.

Maintenance of the acceptance of a minimum of 50 credit hours for students completing the Associate in Arts and Associate in Science, per state policy.

A reverse transfer credit option that enables credits earned at a university to be transferred back to the South Carolina Technical College for associate degree completion.

Established annual data sharing to highlight successes and opportunities for further collaboration to increase transfer student success.

A commitment to ongoing, regular collaboration through facilitating faculty and staff convenings to promote better advising, pedagogy, and resources.

House Speaker Murrell Smith joined Governor Henry McMaster, President of the SC Senate Thomas Alexander, Senator Greg Hembree, Representative Shannon Erickson, SC Technical College System President Dr. Tim Hardee, along with all 16 South Carolina Technical College Presidents, University of South Carolina President Dr. Michael Amiridis, University of South Carolina Provost Donna Arnett, Clemson University President Jim Clements, and Clemson University Provost Bob Jones came together Thursday morning to celebrate this new agreement.

“At a time when workforce development is crucial to the future prosperity of our state, the Statewide Transfer Agreement will make college more affordable and accessible, further encouraging South Carolinians to pursue a degree in high-demand career fields,” said Governor Henry McMaster. “I thank the University of South Carolina, Clemson University, and the South Carolina Technical College System for their collaboration on this important initiative that will greatly benefit our people and state.”