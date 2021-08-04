College of Charleston ranks No. 1 ‘Safest College’ in South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – College of Charleston ranks No. 1 as the “Safest College Campus” in South Carolina, according to a report by YourLocalSecurity.com, as college campus prepare for a new wave of students ahead of the fall semester.

According to the report, data is collected from the U.S. Department of Education’s Campus Safety and Security and a Uniform Crime Report from the FBI.

Safest College Campus in each state – graphic courtesy of YourLocalSecurity.com

Top 25 Safest College Campuses in the USA – graphic courtesy of YourLocalSecurity.com

Schools are narrowed down and categorized as either public, private, or non-profit that have a minimum of 5,000 students and has an offering of either a two-year or four-year degree.

For South Carolina, the College of Charleston ranks as the top safest college campus.

The report also reveals the Top 25 Safest College Campuses in the country, with the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City ranking as No. 1.