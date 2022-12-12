FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 21-year-old Colleton County woman has been charged after allegedly calling in a bomb threat in November to the Florence County Detention Center, authorities said.

Danielle De’Asia Heyward of Walterboro was booked into the jail on Friday and released on Saturday after posting a $30,000 bond. She is charged with making false information about a bomb threat.

The incident happened on Nov. 17 when Heyward allegedly called in and said a bomb was about to be placed in the booking area of the jail, according to Sheriff TJ Joye’s office. No bomb was found.

Investigators also allege that Heyward had been in contact with an inmate at the jail.