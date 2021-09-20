Columbia bans open carry of guns at festivals and parades

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s capital city will not allow people to carry guns in the open during protests, festivals or other events that need a city permit.

The Columbia City Council unanimously passed the resolution, which also bans the open carrying of guns in city-owned buildings without written permission from the city manager.

The South Carolina General Assembly passed a law this year allowing people with a concealed weapons permit to carry those guns openly.

But the law allowed local governments to ban open carry for specific events for a limited period of time.

