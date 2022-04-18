COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a man considered armed and dangerous wanted for a double murder.

Trev’von Pinckney (19) is wanted in connection to an April 12 double murder at Huntington Apartments in Richland County.

Investigators believe he has a network of friends and family around the state that could be helping him evade authorities.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately and avoid approaching him.

