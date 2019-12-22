Columbia family surprised by military dad’s return for the holidays

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A family in South Carolina received a special surprise for the holidays.

The Harbison West Elementary School in Columbia gathered for their Christmas Assembly.

This was the event that Staff Sergeant Raymond Henry thought would be perfect to reunite with his family.

Staff Sergeant Henry spent the last 11 months on a deployment to Iraq.

His children had no idea that he was in the room.

After what seemed like a normal holiday assembly, the principal made one final announcement.

“No matter how many tours I do, not matter what… how far I am away from my family… when I am with them I feel complete, when I am away from them I just feel like something is missing. But now, I am whole again.” Staff Sergeant Raymond Henry

The entire auditorium gave Henry a standing ovation.

Henry’s children are excited to spend the holidays with their dad and give him the Christmas gifts they never thought he’d get to open in person.