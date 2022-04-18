COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- The attorney for a man arrested in connection with Saturday’s shooting at Columbiana Center that injured 14 people said his client was acting in self-defense when he opened fire.

Jewayne M. Price, 22, was charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol and released on a $25,000 surety bond. The judge placed Price under house arrest and ordered he wear an ankle monitor.

Price’s attorney, state representative Todd Rutherford, spoke outside of the detention center saying that Price was shopping in the mall when he was “clearly attacked” by individuals who had sent him threatening Facebook messages.

South Carolina has a “stand your ground” doctrine in regards to self-defense. This means a person who is not engaged in unlawful activity who is attacked “has no duty to retreat and has the right to stand his ground and meet force with force, including deadly force.”

Rutherford said Price contacted his family who called the police and that Price has been cooperative in the investigation.

“It was unprovoked by him,” Rutherford said. “He called the police, turned himself in, turned over the firearm that was used in this, and gave a statement to the Columbia Police Department.”

Price legally owned the firearm in question but did not have a concealed carry permit, according to Rutherford.

With the passage of H.3094 in 2021, any person openly carrying a handgun must have a concealed weapons permit which can be obtained by anyone aged 21 and older through a training course.

A bill currently in the South Carolina House, sponsored by Rutherford, seeks to reduce the penalty for carrying a firearm without a CWP from $1,000 or no more than one year in prison to $200 on the first offense.

Columbia Police Department announced on Monday that a second arrest had been made in connection with the shooting.

