Columbia man sentenced on Valentines day for conning women on dating sites

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A Columbia man was charged on Valentines day for catfishing multiple women over at least the past four years.

According to Attorney General Alan Wilson, Nicholas J. Lopez Jr. (52), was sentenced for securities fraud and false presence felonies.

Victims of Lopez said that he “had a history of meeting eligible women on dating sites and relentlessly pursuing them, proclaiming his love,” meanwhile, taking their money.

Lopez portrayed himself as a successful inventor and entrepreneur, but was a “serial con man”, according to one of his victims.

Lopez received the maximum sentence, of ten years per count. Judge DeAndrea Benjamin ruled that after 90 days, the “sentences would be suspended to 5 years’ probation to give Lopez the ability to pay restitution.”