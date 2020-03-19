Columbia mayor issues overnight curfew to slow coronavirus spread

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Leaders across the state are working to stop the spread of the coronavirus and a mayor in the midlands is taking a bold approach.

The impact of the coronavirus can be felt throughout the Palmetto State including at the State House where several important committee meetings were canceled.

And even at the local level, leaders are trying to be proactive in preventing the spread of the virus.

The usually busy sidewalks were nearly empty Wednesday afternoon at the University of South Carolina, and it was a similar scene in downtown Columbia.

Congested streets were clear, crowded parking spaces were vacant and businesses were closed.

“I’m asking every private employer in our state to allow workers to work remotely if they are not 100% essential to operations of the business,” said Gov. Henry McMaster during a briefing on the coronavirus.

Local leaders are also reinforcing the governor’s message to stay home.

“Based on what we we are seeing epidemiologically, it wasn’t a case of if but a matter of when,” said Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin.

The mayor HAS modified city council meetings, limited public gatherings and put a curfew in place to slow the spread of the virus.

“Well, with the governor’s orders to close restaurants and bars, we heard anecdotally of some of our younger people looking for alternative options for social activity- and social distancing is crucial and what we need right now,” he said.

Gov. McMaster also called for an end to dine-in services at restaurants across the state, another measure made very clear in what is typically a thriving city center.

Mayor Steve Benjamin says that curfew, which is 11:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m., will remain in effect for as long as needed.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the state right now is 60. Kershaw County still leads the state in the number of cases.