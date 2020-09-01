Columbia PD fires officer caught on camera using racial slur

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The Columbia Police Department on Monday announced the termination of a former officer after an August 29 video surfaced in which he repeatedly used a racial slur.

Former Sergeant Chad Walker, during what was described as “a heated argument with patrons outside a Five Points establishment,” used a derogatory racial term and was rebuffed by the patrons.

The Columbia Police Department’s Chain of Command Disciplinary Review Board investigated the incident and reviewed the video.

Following the investigation, “the Board unanimously sustained violations of Unsatisfactory Performance…and Courtesy.”

Decisions by the Board take into account “the degree of harm caused by the violation(s), the employee’s experience, intentional/unintentional errors, and the employee’s past record.”

Chief W.H. ‘Skip’ Holbrook explained that “when setbacks occur and mistakes are made, we must be willing to acknowledge them, fix them, learn from them, and continue to move forward together.”

He said that the department “will continue to hold each other to the professional, ethical, and moral standards expected by our citizens and place the highest priority on maintaining public trust.”

Walker’s termination is effective immediately.