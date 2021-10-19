Columbia PD searching for man who broke into woman’s home, sexually assaulted her

John Forrest Washington Jr., 28, is wanted in Columbia on multiple charges including criminal sexual conduct (Photo: Columbia Police Department)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Columbia are searching for a man who is suspected of criminal sexual conduct against a 21-year-old woman.

Investigators with the Columbia Police Department’s Special Victims Unit have issued arrest warrants for 28-year-old John Forrest Washington Jr. He is accused of forcing his way into the victim’s home on Pelham Drive.

They say Washington was armed with a sharp object and sexually assaulted the victim on October 1st. He then left after stealing the victim’s black 2015 Nissan Altima.

Police say the victim, who suffered a non-life-threatening cut to her hand, was treated by medical staff at a hospital in the Columbia area.

Washington should be considered armed and dangerous.

He is expected to be charged with first-degree burglary, kidnapping, first-degree assault and battery, first-degree criminal sexual conduct, and grand larceny of a stolen vehicle once he is located and arrested.

If you know where Washington is or have any information about this case, you are asked to call 888-CRIME-SC.