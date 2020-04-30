Columbia police investigating shooting of two juveniles

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The Columbia Police Department (CPD) is investigating a Wednesday night shooting that left a 7-year-old boy dead and a 13-year-old girl injured.

According to CPD, the shooting took place at a home off of Tarragon Drive.

Limited information is available as this is an active investigation. We will continue to provide updates as more details emerge.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 1-888-CRIME-SC.

