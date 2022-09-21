COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- The City of Columbia will now require its residents to report lost or stolen firearms to law enforcement.

The ordinance passed unanimously in Tuesday’s council meeting and will become law immediately.

The law requires that individuals who have either lost or had their legal firearm stolen report it to the Columbia Police Department within 24 hours.

Those who do not comply and fail to report will face a maximum fine of $500 per firearm.

Councilwoman Aditi Bussells, who introduced the legislation, told NBC affiliate WIS-TV that she was inspired to take action following the shooting at Columbiana Mall in April that left a dozen people injured.

“I wanted to thank all of you for your hard work on the public committee for getting this through and to thank the community and the Columbia Police Department and our state lawmakers for their support on some of this work,” Aditi said during Tuesday’s council meeting. “Once again, Columbia leads the way in terms of creative solutions to address gun violence in our community.”