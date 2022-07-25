COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Several people were rescued Monday morning after a COMET bus crashed into an embankment.

According to Columbia Fire Department, crews responded to a crash involving a COMET bus on Colonial Drive at Surrey Street just before 9 a.m.

COMET buses are part of the public transportation system in Columbia which operates on 35 routes.

Firefighters arrived to find the bus in an embankment off the road.

The bus was the only unit involved in the incident.

Passengers were rescued from the vehicle by EMS. 10 people were taken to the hospital for treatments including the driver.

Crews in Columbia are working to tow the bus back to the roadway.

Colonial Drive at Surrey Street is closed at this time.

Columbia Police Department is investigating.