Comfort dog spreads love to assisted living community in SC amid coronavirus

SENECA, S.C. (WYFF/NBC News) – during troubling times many turn to the calming nature of comfort dogs to feel better. But COVID-19 makes that impossible, unless you’re Seth the Golden Retriever.

“It was really hard because what we do is go out with him meet people and have them pet him. So, we had to think out of the box,” said Kyra Carbone with Eternal Shepard, Seneca

So, with a little bit of creativity, Seth came up with a plan.

He went to one of his favorite spots, the Foothills Assisted Living Facility, and greeted every resident with a window visit.

“I think you can see the reactions in their faces. They all just love. So happy. They are all just so isolated right now,” said Rudy Carbone with Eternal Shepard, Seneca.

“He can raise his paw, they can touch him through the glass, and he can still bring that comfort,” said Kyra.

Whether it was the front lobby where residents held signs and waved in excitement to their friend Seth, or the trip around the building, going room to room just to check in and say hey.

“We didn’t want them to feel like they were forgotten or alone. So, we wanted to come back and we wanted to continue to at least to show them that we care and that Seth is still here for them,” said Rudy.

Seth is even unlocking his inner techie and doing virtual visits to people all across the upstate.

So, even as we’re all spread out, Seth is bringing the gift of comfort a little closer to home.

“It lifts their spirits, while we’re being contained and isolated from one another.”