Commissioner of Agriculture Hugh Weathers seeking a sixth and final term

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina’s agriculture leader announced this week he plans to seek a sixth and final term.

Hugh Weathers, a fourth-generation farmer from Bowman, South Carolina, has served as the state’s Commissioner of Agriculture since 2004 and represents more than 25,000 farms statewide.

Weathers helped to create new market opportunities for farmers through the ‘Certified South Carolina’ program – an initiative aimed at helping consumers identify and support home-grown products.

His campaign said during his leadership, agribusiness has been recognized as the number one industry in South Carolina, supporting more than 247,000 jobs across the state and generating more than $46 billion in economic impact each year.

“I have had the honor and privilege of serving our hardworking farmers and South Carolina’s citizens for nearly two decades,” said Commissioner Weathers. “I’m incredibly proud of the progress we’ve made, but there is still much work to be done. Blanche and I are incredibly humbled by the overwhelming support from local farmers and the agribusiness community.”

Weathers said he remains focused on the future of farming in South Carolina for “generations to come by growing and developing” local farms.

He’s also charged with working to combat the challenging effects that COVID-19 has brought on to the farming community.