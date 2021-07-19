Committee to discuss economic impact of raising, racing horses in South Carolina

Jockey Hollie Doyle, right, riding Scarlet dragon during a competitive race to win The Duke of Edinburgh Stakes race during day four of Royal Ascot at Ascot, England, Friday June 19, 2020. Horse racing is back in action following relaxation of the coronavirus lockdown although there a no public spectators or trackside betting. (Alan Crowhurst/PA via AP)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Some legislators on a committee studying the economic impact of raising and racing horses in South Carolina say the group should also consider legalizing betting on horse racing.

The Equine Industry Support Measures Study Committee is made up of two House members, two senators, two people in the horse industry, and a representative from the state Agriculture Department.

It is spending the next eight months studying what horses do for the state’s economy.

Any proposal to legalize gambling in South Carolina would require a constitutional amendment passed by two-thirds of the House and Senate and then approved by voters.