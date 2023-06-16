SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Community members are concerned about what kids should or should not read. Many spoke out at Thursday night’s board of trustees meeting for the Spartanburg County Libraries.

Several books were brought up, all LGBTQ+ literature. Some argued books like these are needed, while others said it’s sending an inappropriate message to children.

The public comment portion of the meeting was filled with differing opinions.

“When it comes to the books we’re hearing from folks in the board meetings, it’s clearly gender related, LGBT, in that vein,” said Todd Stephens, Spartanburg County librarian.

One book talked about was “Queer Heroes.” It’s a book that discusses achievements of the LGBTQ+ community from past to present and highlights 53 different people.

“There are artist, writers, athletes, dancers, choreographers, politicians, scientists, actors, activists, all very courageous people. Many who have influenced our lives in positive ways,” said a speaker in favor of the book.

Others brought up concerns about certain words used, or pages, like the one about David Bowie.

“He was known for his androgynous persona and scandalized the press with his open romantic escapades. Do children ages 0-12 need to know about romantic escapades,” asked a speaker against the book.

Another book brought up was “Pride,” which tells the history of pride month and the celebration of LGBTQ community.

Some speakers are asking for the book to be moved to the adult section.

“Feelings cannot be substituted for biological facts, which are, if one can feel differently about their gender on any given day. It just adds to the confusion for young, impressionable minds. Boys cannot become girls and girls cannot become boys,” said someone speaking out against the literature.

Others believe the library should not censor materials, because they said representation is important.

“This library is a place my queer family can come see themselves represented in books, all the way down to my two-year-old’s level. She has two moms, one of whom is a trans woman, and those are simply facts of her life. As anyone will tell you, seeing people like yourself represented in the media is very important,” said one speaker.

Stephens, said the correct course of action when someone has a complaint, is to fill out a form. Then the book in question will be reviewed by library staff members to see if the concerns are realistic.

“You’re either going to keep it, you’re going to move or it’s bad information, it’s confusing information, dated information. Then, we will remove it,” he said.

Stephens said the last book removed was two weeks ago, about autism. He said someone had concerns about misinformation and the library realized the book was out of date.

If someone does submit a form, Stephens said they will not know the outcome of the request. He said the library is working on a policy where people will be notified.