COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Community pools are set to reopen on Monday in South Carolina.

Governor Henry McMaster announced the move as part of his reopening strategy for the state during a press conference on Monday.

According to the CDC, there is no evidence showing the COVID-19 can spread to people through the water in pools, hot tubs or water play areas. However, you are still urged to practice social distancing at the pool or anywhere in public.

It is recommended community pools cap occupancy at 20 percent.