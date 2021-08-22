Community prayer vigil to offer healing for Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School after Wednesday shooting

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – Orangeburg’s faith community will hold a prayer vigil for the Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School incident that happened on Wednesday.

The community at large is invited to gather at the Bruin Stadium on campus at 5 P.M. Sunday.

The prayer vigil offers the community a moment a heal before students, staff, and educators return to school on Monday.

“Local churches also are encouraged to take a moment during their services Sunday morning to pray for the shooting victims and their families, all of those who might be dealing with the emotional fallout from the incident, as well as the teen suspect and his family,” says Dan O’Mara of the United Methodist Church.

Since the shooting, Orangeburg-Wilkonson High School was closed after the shooting incident where three students had to be taken to the hospital – The students have since been released and all are expected to recover fully.

Deputies arrested a 14-year-old suspect who may face charges of assault and battery with intent to kill.

The school has also increased security, adjusted bell schedules, and enhanced safety protocols.

Organizers ask all vigil attendees to wear masks and practice social distancing.