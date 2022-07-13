HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Investigators informed members of Alex Murdaugh’s family this week that the disbarred Hampton County attorney could soon face murder charges in the death of his wife, Margaret, and son, Paul.

Attorneys for Alex Murdaugh said a Grand Jury could hand down indictments for murder in this case as soon as this week.

Parker’s Law Group, which is the new name of Murdaugh’s former law firm, would not respond to a request for comment; however, they did post the following message on their website after learning the news about the forthcoming charges.

“Today’s (7/12/22) news is sad and upsetting. Our thoughts turn to Maggie and to Paul whom we loved and who we miss. Everyday we grieve for them. Justice must be served. If the charges reported today are true and just, we ask for our judicial system to ask swiftly and to bring a conclusion to this heinous situation.”

While in Hampton County on Wednesday, one resident said he is a friend of the family and is not surprised by the latest development.

“I think it’s about time,” the man said. “I’m really good friends with one of the brothers, and you know, Alex was maybe not one of the most enjoyable people to be around at times. Not a huge surprise that something like this would happen, but always seemed a little angry.”

Murdaugh is currently being held in the Richland County jail on unrelated charges.