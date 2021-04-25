Community Vaccination Center reaches more than 4,000 people

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Sunday, more than 4,000 people have received their COVID-19 vaccine at South Carolina’s Community Vaccination Center at Columbia Place Mall.

The clinic that opened April 13th is operating for another six weeks and currently offfers the Pfizer vaccine.

“I’m proud of these more than 4,000 individuals who’ve done their part to help us bring an end to this pandemic by visiting the Community Vaccination Center and getting their COVID-19 vaccine,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC Public Health Director. “This site continues to be an excellent opportunity for our state; it’s never been easier to get your shot.”

No appointment. insurance, or identification is required to receive a vaccine dose at this location.

The clinic is open for 12 hours every day of the week from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. with both drive-thru and walk-in options.

“This clinic is a team effort of state, local and federal agencies working together to make sure it’s easy for people to get this life-saving vaccine,” said Kim Stenson, SCEMD Director. “By choosing to get vaccinated at this site or at any provider most convenient for you, you are taking a crucial step toward ending this pandemic by protecting your health and the health of your loved ones.”