Confederate Relic room looking to change its name

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Confederate Relic Room and Military Museum is considering changing its name.

The American Alliance of Museums Accreditation recently suggested they take the word “Confederate” out of the title and says it could help with raising money and shorten the name.

The museum’s executive director is including that suggestion in a long-term strategic plan for the museum.

Lawmakers would have to approve any name change.

The military museum has 250 years of artifacts, including the Confederate flag that flew on statehouse grounds until July of 2015.