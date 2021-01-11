Confederate statues likely to go undisturbed in SC in 2021

The statue of former U.S. vice president and slavery advocate John C. Calhoun hovers above its monument after contractors completed a 17-hour removal process on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, in Charleston, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Republican South Carolina legislative leaders are unlikely this year to give permission to local governments or colleges who want to take down Confederate statues or rename buildings honoring segregationists.

House Speaker Jay Lucas and Senate President Harvey Peeler have both said they have no plans to take up bills eliminating South Carolina’s Heritage Act, which requires a two-thirds vote by the General Assembly to remove a monument or rename streets or buildings honoring historical figures.

They say they also won’t take up any requests from local governments to make changes.

The Heritage Act was passed in 2000 as part of the compromise that took the Confederate flag off the Statehouse dome.