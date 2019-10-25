Confirmed case of mumps reported at Clemson, university officials say

CLEMSON, SC (WSPA) – Clemson University officials, along with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, confirmed they have identified a person on its main campus with a confirmed case of mumps.

“University officials have been in communication with DHEC to identify persons who may have been in close contact with the individual. DHEC has provided an exposure letter to those persons so that they can monitor for symptoms,” according to the release.

According to the release, mumps is a contagious viral infection with no specific treatment.

“If you have never received the MMR vaccine, the recommendation is to receive the full two-dose series,” according to the release. “The vaccine will not prevent infection if you have already been exposed, but will protect you from future exposure.”

To help protect yourself from mumps:

Wash your hands frequently or use a hand sanitizer

Cover your mouth with a tissue when coughing or sneezing

Avoid sharing food, drinks or items such as utensils, cigarettes or vaping devices

Avoid taking part in activities that may result in saliva exposure

