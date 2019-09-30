Confirmed Legionnaires’ cases now at 79 in NC, SC, officials say

South Carolina News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BUNCOMBE CO., NC (WSPA) – Health officials in North Carolina say they have now confirmed 79 total cases of Legionnaires’ disease, most of them in western North Carolina.

Many of the cases appear to be involving people who reported attending the NC Mountain State Fair in Fletcher, NC.

The fair was held from September 6 through September 15.

Anyone who attended the fair and is experiencing cough, fever, or shortness of breath is asked to call their healthcare provider as soon as possible and talk to them about Legionnaires’ disease.

There are also four confirmed cases of Pontiac Fever, which is caused by the same bacteria as Legionnaires’ disease.

One person has died in Buncombe County from the disease.

Total cases by county:

CountyConfirmed Cases
Buncombe34
Haywood5
Henderson21
Jackson1
Madison5
McDowell2
Mitchell1
Rutherford1
Transylvania3
Yancey1
Other counties in NC4
South Carolina5
TOTAL83

Of the cases, the North Carolina Division of Public Health says 60% of cases are men and 55 required hospitalization.

Health officials want to identify the source of the Legionella bacteria in order to prevent another outbreak in the future.

They are encouraging people to report possible cases to the Division of Public Health by calling 919-733-3419.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pro Football Challenge Entry

TRENDING HEADLINES