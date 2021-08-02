Congressman Clyburn on evictions: More time needed to disburse repressed rental assistance funds to almost 8 million Americans in need

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCBD) – US Representative James E. Clyburn (D-SC) says in a public statement that “some states [need] more time to deliver federal rental assistance funds.” He explains the Biden Administration should extend the CDC eviction moratorium into October since almost $43 billion in rental assistance has not been disbursed to renters yet.

Rep. Clyburn argues though extending the Moratorium would be useful, there is still more to be done. He adds some state and local governments did not have rental assistance programs in place, slowing the efforts to disburse funds to 7.8 million people in need.

According to Rep. Clyburn, “South Carolina had disbursed almost none of the $500 million in rental assistance allocated for the state.” In addition, he called out some large corporate landlords for filling at least 5,000 evictions during the pandemic, urging them to hold them accountable.

The Associated Press reports South Carolina received “$272 million in federal emergency rental assistance” this year. The article adds that “as of July 23, the state had distributed $1.4 million to 270 of the 9,200 eligible tenants who applied.”