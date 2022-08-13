ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – Congressman Clyburn will meet with HBCU leaders from across the state on Monday to discuss pandemic recovery and the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF).

According to Congressman Clyburn’s office, the congressman will take part in a roundtable discussion at South Carolina State University on Monday.

Congressman Clyburn will be joined by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, South Carolina State University President Alexander Conyers, and HBCU leaders from across the state.

The roundtable will examine how South Carolina HBCUs have benefitted from HEERF.

Under the American Rescue Plan (ARP), HBCUs in South Carolina have received more than $112 million dollars in funding.

In July, SC State and Clinton College were awarded an added $5 million through ARP.

James Enos Clyburn is a Democratic member of the U.S. House of Representatives and retired education from Sumter.