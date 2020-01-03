Congressman Joe Cunningham issues statement on U.S. airstrike in Iraq

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Representative Joe Cunningham released a statement following a U.S. airstrike in Iraq on Thursday night, which killed Iranian leader Qassem Soleimani.

Cunningham said:

Last night’s airstrike was unprecedented with incalculable consequences that will play out over the coming days, weeks, and months. Given the immense gravity of this situation, Congress needs to hear from the Administration about the intelligence that led to this airstrike and how it fits into our broader strategy to counter Iran’s destabilizing presence in the region, consolidate our gains in Iraq, and combat violent extremism. Soleimani was a brutal killer responsible for the death of hundreds of Americans, but his death is not a substitute for thoughtful foreign policy. Without a full account of the facts on the ground, whether or not the Administration acted within its authority in carrying out this strike remains in question. However, this much is clear: the Administration cannot take any action that will bring us closer to a conflict with Iran without the consent of Congress. Right now, our top priority must be preventing further escalation and protecting the lives of American service members and diplomats overseas.”