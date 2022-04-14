COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Congresswoman Nancy Mace of South Carolina has released the first ad of her Republican primary campaign, touting her support for one of former President Donald Trump’s signature projects: finishing the wall at the border with Mexico.

The 30-second ad takes President Joe Biden to task for mandating that American soldiers and Border Patrol agents be vaccinated against COVID-19, while she says he’s “opening our borders to thousands of unvaccinated illegal immigrants.”

Trump is backing one of Mace’s primary opponents after she made television appearances blaming him for the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Mace said she raised about $1 million after Trump endorsed former state Rep. Katie Arrington.