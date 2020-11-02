Connectivity to the statewide voter registration system was slowed briefly on Monday due to large turnout

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – State election officials say connectivity to the statewide voter registration system was slowed for approximately 45 minutes Monday morning.

Chris Whitmore, spokesman for the state election commission, said they worked with vendors and the Department of Administration to increase capacity to speed up that connectivity.

He said it was the result of the “extraordinary number of in-person absentee ballots being cast” on Monday, the day before election day.

Prior to opening in-person absentee on October 5th, South Carolina’s election commission increased capacity in anticipation of high numbers.

Whitemire said, at “various times throughout the process, we have increased capacity. In South Carolina, we don’t have early voting, we have absentee voting, and the system isn’t designed for large scale early voting.”

He said each absentee voter has to be processed within the voter registration system, an application has to be produced and printed, and data saved in the system.

By increasing capacity at various times to accommodate the volume, election officials have been able to process nearly 900,000 in-person absentee voters over the past month.

While the process was slowed for a brief period Monday morning, Whitmire said they were able to make adjustments, and everything was back to normal fairly quickly.