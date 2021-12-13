Consumer alert: Tiny home scam reported across SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The Manufactured Housing Institute of South Carolina (MHISC) is warning residents not to fall victim to a scam popping up across the state in which groups try to pass off “illegal structures” as tiny homes.

According to MHISC, several “roadside retailers” are selling “modified storage sheds” and claiming they are tiny homes. The structures are often sheds under 200 square feet that are technically “accessory structures.” The scammers add amenities such as plumbing to the sheds and call them tiny homes.

In reality, the “structures are not built to proper state codes and lack the safety standards needed to support habitation, including proper ventilation for toxic byproducts of heating and cooking appliances,” according to MHISC.

MHISC says that the structures are not only dangerous, they’re illegal. Once the modifications are made to the sheds, they’re no longer considered “accessory structures” and require special permitting.

Anyone with knowledge of a structure that might fall into this category should contact the SC Department of Labor, Licensing, and Regulation.