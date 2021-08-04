7-year-old in South Carolina runs lemonade stand to help fund school supplies

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — As summer winds down, students are preparing to head back to school, and one 7-year-old in Conway is serving up lemonade to help fund school supplies.

Amarah Barnette is only a second grader at Waccamaw Elementary, and folks say she has already left her mark at school, but also in Conway.

Barnette wanted to help students in need of school supplies this year, so she set up a lemonade stand last Saturday with snacks and candy. Her father said she’s received support from first responders and the mayor.

In just one day, she raised nearly $500. The money will be used to help fill a closet with clothes, shoes, backpacks, and other everyday supplies. Barnette told her father she wanted to set up the stand so other kids wouldn’t be teased for not having the supplies they need.

“People can get thirsty, so I do a lemonade stand to get a lot of money to buy school supplies for a lot of kids,” Barnette said.

“Amarah’s not just helping kids at Waccamaw, but she’s helping families, helping the community, and she’s helping really outside of this community,” said Leslie Huggins, principal at Waccamaw Elementary.

Barnette will also be serving lemonade from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday on Sycamore Street in Conway.